Russian attack on Kyiv. The fate of 8 people remains unknown

On August 29, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that rescue operations had been completed at the site of a Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district. According to the president, the dismantling of the destroyed structures is still ongoing.

Zelensky spoke about the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv

According to the Ukrainian leader, he listened to the report of the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko

As of now, 22 deaths are known in just one location of the impact — in the Darnytsia district.

What is important to understand is that among the dead were four children.

The youngest girl was not even three years old. My condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased. In total, the Russians killed 23 people in Kyiv that night. The fate of 8 people still remains unknown. Another 53 were injured. All of them were provided with the necessary assistance. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State once again expressed gratitude to rescuers, police officers, doctors and nurses, all utility and emergency services, and everyone involved in helping people.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reminded the international community that Russia must be held responsible for this strike, as well as for all other strikes against our state.