US may monitor "buffer zone" in Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

US may monitor "buffer zone" in Ukraine

The US will still be involved in security guarantees
Читати українською
Source:  NBC News

According to NBC, the United States may take over the supervision of the “buffer zone” in Ukraine if a peace agreement is eventually signed with the aggressor country, Russia.

Points of attention

  • Despite the potential US monitoring, American troops are unlikely to be deployed in Ukraine, while coordination with other countries for surveillance in the 'buffer zone' is emphasized.
  • The revelations underscore the complexities of international security arrangements, the political implications of Russian involvement, and the strategic considerations to avoid escalating tensions with NATO.

The US will still be involved in security guarantees

As journalists managed to find out, the “buffer zone” will supposedly be a large demilitarized territory inside Ukraine, separating Ukrainian troops from Russian ones.

What is important to understand is that its boundaries are not currently defined.

The US will take the lead in monitoring the buffer zone, using drones and satellites, as well as other intelligence assets, but will coordinate with other countries, which will also conduct surveillance.

The idea that the specified zone could be protected with the help of troops from one or more non-NATO countries is currently being actively discussed.

So far, Donald Trump has not changed his position, so American troops will not be deployed on the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, it is indicated that an important requirement for the final approval of the security guarantees plan is the agreement to them by the Russian dictator Putin.

NATO involvement, or even the suggestion of it, is a serious problem for Putin, so planners are trying to avoid using NATO forces or anything resembling NATO branding.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump demands that Europe completely abandon Russian oil
Trump has made clear demands to Europe
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU special forces conducted a successful operation in the Black Sea
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New achievement of GUR - first details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy defined the start of security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy voiced his position on security guarantees

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?