US may monitor "buffer zone" in Ukraine

According to NBC, the United States may take over the supervision of the “buffer zone” in Ukraine if a peace agreement is eventually signed with the aggressor country, Russia.

The US will still be involved in security guarantees

As journalists managed to find out, the “buffer zone” will supposedly be a large demilitarized territory inside Ukraine, separating Ukrainian troops from Russian ones.

What is important to understand is that its boundaries are not currently defined.

The US will take the lead in monitoring the buffer zone, using drones and satellites, as well as other intelligence assets, but will coordinate with other countries, which will also conduct surveillance.

The idea that the specified zone could be protected with the help of troops from one or more non-NATO countries is currently being actively discussed.

So far, Donald Trump has not changed his position, so American troops will not be deployed on the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, it is indicated that an important requirement for the final approval of the security guarantees plan is the agreement to them by the Russian dictator Putin.