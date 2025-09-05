According to NBC, the United States may take over the supervision of the “buffer zone” in Ukraine if a peace agreement is eventually signed with the aggressor country, Russia.
Points of attention
- Despite the potential US monitoring, American troops are unlikely to be deployed in Ukraine, while coordination with other countries for surveillance in the 'buffer zone' is emphasized.
- The revelations underscore the complexities of international security arrangements, the political implications of Russian involvement, and the strategic considerations to avoid escalating tensions with NATO.
The US will still be involved in security guarantees
As journalists managed to find out, the “buffer zone” will supposedly be a large demilitarized territory inside Ukraine, separating Ukrainian troops from Russian ones.
What is important to understand is that its boundaries are not currently defined.
The idea that the specified zone could be protected with the help of troops from one or more non-NATO countries is currently being actively discussed.
So far, Donald Trump has not changed his position, so American troops will not be deployed on the territory of Ukraine.
In addition, it is indicated that an important requirement for the final approval of the security guarantees plan is the agreement to them by the Russian dictator Putin.
