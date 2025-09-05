Zelenskyy defined the start of security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy defined the start of security guarantees for Ukraine

Zelenskyy voiced his position on security guarantees
Source:  online.ua

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, security guarantees for Ukraine should come into effect immediately, without waiting for all hostilities to stop.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy hints at the development of a comprehensive force across land, air, and sea to compel Russia to cease hostilities.
  • The activation of security guarantees is seen as a crucial step towards ensuring Ukraine's security amidst the ongoing conflict.

Zelenskyy voiced his position on security guarantees

It is important that the security guarantees promised by the countries that are part of the "Coalition of the Determined" take effect immediately, without waiting for the end of hostilities.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As reported by Rai , this is not only about military support for Ukraine, but also about economic guarantees.

The Ukrainian leader also drew attention to the fact that 26 allies have now confirmed their readiness to support Ukraine's security, and this is "an important step forward."

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a security system is already being built that could force Russia to end the war.

"I can't reveal all the details now — many of them are very sensitive and relate to the military sphere. But we are preparing a force — on the ground, in the air and at sea — that, simply working according to the plan, will put pressure on Russia to stop the war," the head of state explained.

