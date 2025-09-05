Zelenskyy defined the start of security guarantees for Ukraine

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, security guarantees for Ukraine should come into effect immediately, without waiting for all hostilities to stop.

Zelenskyy voiced his position on security guarantees

It is important that the security guarantees promised by the countries that are part of the "Coalition of the Determined" take effect immediately, without waiting for the end of hostilities. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As reported by Rai , this is not only about military support for Ukraine, but also about economic guarantees.

The Ukrainian leader also drew attention to the fact that 26 allies have now confirmed their readiness to support Ukraine's security, and this is "an important step forward."

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a security system is already being built that could force Russia to end the war.