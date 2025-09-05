DIU special forces conducted a successful operation in the Black Sea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

DIU special forces conducted a successful operation in the Black Sea

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New achievement of GUR - first details
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports on the conduct of a new operation against the Russian occupiers in the Black Sea. During its implementation, the GUR special forces managed to successfully destroy an enemy boat, radar, and personnel of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The GUR operation exemplifies the ongoing armed struggle against the Russian occupation forces, emphasizing the dedication and prowess of Ukrainian special forces in defending their sovereignty.
  • As the fight continues, individuals can contribute by joining the active operations units of the GUR through the provided questionnaire, standing in solidarity with Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

New achievement of GUR — first details

Ukrainian intelligence officers show exclusive footage of the Black Sea operation.

The Department of Active Actions of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was responsible for its implementation.

The operation itself took place back in August 2025.

"The military intelligence special forces crews went to sea and successfully attacked targets of the Russian occupation army," the official statement said.

What is important to understand is that within the framework of a new raid involving FPV drones and other combat drones, GUR soldiers managed to successfully eliminate Russian:

  • BL-680 type boat;

  • Radar "Harpoon-B";

  • Electronic warfare system "Thunderstorm".

Moreover, it is stated that the masters of the active operations units were able to destroy four antenna-feeder devices of the Russian army at once, and also caused losses in manpower to the Russian occupiers.

The armed struggle continues! You can join the active operations units of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine by filling out the questionnaire. Glory to Ukraine!

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Unique special operation of the Russian Defense Ministry. Experts reveal details of the defeat of the Russian missile corvette
“Buyan-M”
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU fighters destroyed an underground explosives warehouse in the Tula region of the RF — sources
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU fighters hit 2 helicopters and a tugboat of the Russian army in Crimea
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Mi-8

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?