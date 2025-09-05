DIU special forces conducted a successful operation in the Black Sea

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports on the conduct of a new operation against the Russian occupiers in the Black Sea. During its implementation, the GUR special forces managed to successfully destroy an enemy boat, radar, and personnel of the Russian army.
Points of attention
The GUR operation exemplifies the ongoing armed struggle against the Russian occupation forces, emphasizing the dedication and prowess of Ukrainian special forces in defending their sovereignty.
- As the fight continues, individuals can contribute by joining the active operations units of the GUR through the provided questionnaire, standing in solidarity with Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!
New achievement of GUR — first details
Ukrainian intelligence officers show exclusive footage of the Black Sea operation.
The Department of Active Actions of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was responsible for its implementation.
The operation itself took place back in August 2025.
What is important to understand is that within the framework of a new raid involving FPV drones and other combat drones, GUR soldiers managed to successfully eliminate Russian:
BL-680 type boat;
Radar "Harpoon-B";
Electronic warfare system "Thunderstorm".
Moreover, it is stated that the masters of the active operations units were able to destroy four antenna-feeder devices of the Russian army at once, and also caused losses in manpower to the Russian occupiers.
