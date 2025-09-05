DIU special forces conducted a successful operation in the Black Sea

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports on the conduct of a new operation against the Russian occupiers in the Black Sea. During its implementation, the GUR special forces managed to successfully destroy an enemy boat, radar, and personnel of the Russian army.

New achievement of GUR — first details

Ukrainian intelligence officers show exclusive footage of the Black Sea operation.

The Department of Active Actions of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was responsible for its implementation.

The operation itself took place back in August 2025.

"The military intelligence special forces crews went to sea and successfully attacked targets of the Russian occupation army," the official statement said.

What is important to understand is that within the framework of a new raid involving FPV drones and other combat drones, GUR soldiers managed to successfully eliminate Russian:

BL-680 type boat;

Radar "Harpoon-B";

Electronic warfare system "Thunderstorm".

Moreover, it is stated that the masters of the active operations units were able to destroy four antenna-feeder devices of the Russian army at once, and also caused losses in manpower to the Russian occupiers.