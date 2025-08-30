DIU fighters destroyed an underground explosives warehouse in the Tula region of the RF — sources

On the night of August 30, forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked an underground explosives warehouse on the territory of PJSC "Aleksinsky Chemical Combine" in the Tula region of the Russian Federation. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate.
According to sources, the secure warehouse stored pyroxylin powder (smokeless powder used in small arms ammunition, artillery systems, and some rocket engines).
According to local reports, local residents heard loud explosions, followed by fire engines and ambulances rushing to the scene.
Military intelligence notes that work to neutralize the enemy's military-industrial complex will continue throughout the territory of the aggressor state.
