Watch: DIU fighters hit a Russian missile ship
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: DIU fighters hit a Russian missile ship

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Читати українською

On August 28, as a result of a joint operation of the Department of Active Operations of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the “Primary” special unit of the Ministry of Defense in the Sea of Azov near the temporarily occupied Crimea, a small missile ship of the aggressor state of Russia of project 21631 “Buyan-M” — a carrier of “Caliber” cruise missiles — was hit.

Points of attention

  • Recent joint operation by Ukrainian defense forces successfully damaged a Russian missile ship near Crimea.
  • DIU fighters utilized drone strikes and special forces tactics to hit the Russian ship, forcing it to leave the combat duty area.
  • The damaged Russian missile ship was a carrier of 'Caliber' cruise missiles and was in the area of potential launch when hit by the Ukrainian forces.

DIU hit Russian Kalibr missile carrier

Fighters of the special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" damaged the ship's radar with an aerial drone strike, and special forces of the Department of Active Operations of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the side of the "Caliber" carrier.

As a result of the strikes, a Russian missile ship, which was in the area of potential launch of the Caliber missiles in Temryutskaya Bay, was damaged and was forced to leave the combat duty area.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Wаtch: The DIU showed spectacular footage of the destruction of Russian martyrs by the Nexus unit
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The DIU
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU attacked Russia's only plant producing helium for missiles — sources
DIU continues to weaken Russia
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU fighters destroyed a Russian military boat in the occupied Kherson region
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?