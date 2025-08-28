Watch: DIU fighters hit a Russian missile ship

On August 28, as a result of a joint operation of the Department of Active Operations of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the “Primary” special unit of the Ministry of Defense in the Sea of Azov near the temporarily occupied Crimea, a small missile ship of the aggressor state of Russia of project 21631 “Buyan-M” — a carrier of “Caliber” cruise missiles — was hit.

DIU hit Russian Kalibr missile carrier

Fighters of the special unit of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" damaged the ship's radar with an aerial drone strike, and special forces of the Department of Active Operations of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the side of the "Caliber" carrier.

As a result of the strikes, a Russian missile ship, which was in the area of potential launch of the Caliber missiles in Temryutskaya Bay, was damaged and was forced to leave the combat duty area.