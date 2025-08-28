Unique special operation of the Russian Defense Ministry. Experts reveal details of the defeat of the Russian missile corvette

The first successful destruction of a ship by an FPV drone in history, and this at a range of over 350 km, is another achievement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

For the first time in history, the Russian corvette “Buyan-M” was hit by a drone by the DIU

For the first time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit a warship using FPV drones - the Russian corvette "Buyan-M", which is a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles.

Until now, drones have already attacked boats and ships, but not warships of this rank.

This happened in the Sea of Azov in the Temryut Bay on August 28, thanks to the skill of the GUR MOU fighters. And this day is quite symbolic, because it seems that it was August 28, but in 1952, the first combat use of an FPV drone took place.

It should be noted that the strike distance was over 350 km. And it was at this range that both the control of the means of destruction and target designation were ensured. Because to attack an enemy ship, first of all, it is necessary to know where it is.

Given that the attack was carried out by the "Ghost" special unit, which methodically destroys enemy air defense assets in occupied Crimea, the strike was most likely carried out by "RUBAKA" and/or UJ-26 "Bober" drones. As a result of the strike, as stated by the GUR, the ship's radar was disabled and it was hit on the side.

At the same time, in addition to the historical achievement and sending the Kalibr carrier for repairs, it should be noted that this attack shows the helplessness of Russian ships. Because the video clearly shows that the Buyan-M is trying to actively maneuver, meaning its crew is aware of the threat.

But its air defense systems are silent. At the same time, the Buyan-M cannot complain about their limitations. After all, we are talking about the rapid-fire artillery complex AK 630-M2 "Duet". It was made in the Russian Federation in the late 2000s by installing two six-barreled AO-18 cannons in a new "fashionable" body of the Soviet AK-630M1-2 "Roy".

According to the plan, this system is supposed to destroy not only drones but also cruise missiles, helicopters, and airplanes. But the video does not show anything other than firing from the AK 630-M2 "Duet", it seems that the installation does not accompany the threat at all.

And this is quite important, because these corvettes are essentially the main ones for the Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla, and in general we are talking about seven such ships in these formations, as well as four more such corvettes in the Baltic Fleet. Also, AK 630-M2 "Duet" installations are installed on large landing ships "Ivan Gren" and "Petr Morgunov".