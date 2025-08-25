DIU cyberguerrillas showed a video on Russian TV about the real "achievements of the SVO" — sources

On the evening of August 24, on Ukraine's Independence Day, Russian television showed a video about the real losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by military intelligence sources.

DIU cyberguerrillas showed the Russians the real “achievements of the SVO”

Local cyber partisans managed to hack the Russian provider "No. 3" and broadcast a video about the real results of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine on 116 TV channels at once.

In addition, cyber activists managed to block the provider's administrators' access to the servers, making it more difficult for them to interrupt the video broadcast.

As a result, at least 50,000 subscribers from Moscow and other regions of the Russian Federation were shown explosions at Russian oil refineries and burial sites of Russian soldiers for more than three hours in a row during evening prime time.

For those who do not use digital television, broadcasting was additionally provided through applications from the Apple Store, Google Play, and Smart TV services, as well as on other cable networks, sources at the State Broadcasting Service reported. Share

According to sources in the GUR, such cyberattacks allow Russians to be told the truth about the war, which differs from the Kremlin's official propaganda.