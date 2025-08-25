Ukrainian children are being militarized at TOT— DIU names 7 criminals
Ukrainian children are being militarized at TOT— DIU names 7 criminals

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian children on TOT
The Department of Defense of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in the "Child Kidnappers" section on the War&Sanctions portal, publishes data on seven individuals and three organizations that militarize Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as facilitate the illegal registration of guardianship over them by Russian families.

  • Ukrainian children are being militarized in the temporarily occupied territories by criminal individuals and organizations, as exposed by the DIU.
  • Russia is accused of carrying out cultural genocide by forcibly integrating Ukrainian children into Russian society and providing them with military-patriotic education, aiming to legitimize the occupation and groom future assets for Kremlin's wars.

DIU published the names of 7 criminals who militarize Ukrainian children on TOT

The aggressor state of the Russian Federation continues to commit cultural genocide as part of its aggression against Ukraine.

In particular, Russia is carrying out targeted measures to forcibly integrate children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into Russian society and to provide them with military-patriotic and ideological “education.”

By destroying their national identity and imposing a distorted reality, Russia seeks to legalize the occupation in the eyes of future generations and expects that in a few years these children will replenish the mobilization resource for the Kremlin's future wars.

Among the defendants published today:

  • management of the sports clubs “Power of Donbass” and “Spartak”;

  • leadership of the “Youth Army” movement;

  • representatives of the occupation and regional authorities of the Russian Federation;

  • Head of the project to promote the adoption of Ukrainian children.

Data about the above-mentioned individuals and organizations was obtained from participants in the “War&Sanctions” hackathon, which took place in May.

Identifying the organizers and perpetrators of crimes is the first step towards establishing justice, bringing them to justice, and ensuring consequences for the crimes committed.

