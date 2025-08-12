Russian occupiers force residents of Ukraine's TOT to install a spy messenger

The Russians are forcing residents of temporarily occupied territories to install a spy messenger that stores data and transfers it to Russian special services.

Occupiers on TOT force locals to install the Max messenger

The Center for National Resistance writes about this.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, starting September 1, the Russian messenger Max from VK, under the control of the Kremlin and the FSB, will become mandatory. Share

It is noted that Mach stores the owners' data and transfers it to Russian special services without a court order. Correspondence is stored there for over a year, and identification is mandatory.

At the same time, the application accesses the microphone, camera, contacts, and location.