Russian occupiers force residents of Ukraine's TOT to install a spy messenger
Source:  National Resistance Center of Ukraine (NRC)

The Russians are forcing residents of temporarily occupied territories to install a spy messenger that stores data and transfers it to Russian special services.

Points of attention

  • The Russian occupiers are demanding the installation of the Russian messenger Max on Ukraine's TOT.
  • The Max messenger from VK, under the control of the Kremlin and the FSB, stores and transfers owners' data to Russian special services without a court order.

Occupiers on TOT force locals to install the Max messenger

The Center for National Resistance writes about this.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, starting September 1, the Russian messenger Max from VK, under the control of the Kremlin and the FSB, will become mandatory.

It is noted that Mach stores the owners' data and transfers it to Russian special services without a court order. Correspondence is stored there for over a year, and identification is mandatory.

At the same time, the application accesses the microphone, camera, contacts, and location.

The code is closed, hidden backdoors are possible; integration with "Gosuslugami" and other government systems.

