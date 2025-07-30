Russia has developed the Max app for total internet control of the population — how it works
Category
World
Publication date

Russia has developed the Max app for total internet control of the population — how it works

control
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

The Kremlin appointed VK to develop a national messenger. This is how the Max app was created, which combines a messenger, financial services, and access to government services.

Points of attention

  • The Max app developed by Russia provides a centralized tool for total control over citizens' online activity, combining a messenger, financial services, and access to government services.
  • Unlike many messaging apps, Max does not use end-to-end encryption, making it vulnerable to surveillance and data viewing by authorities.
  • Russia's push for 'digital sovereignty' through the Max app mirrors a trend towards centralized control over online spaces, following the model set by China.

Russia developed the Max app for “digital sovereignty” and control

Analysts say the launch of Max gives the Kremlin tools for large-scale control over citizens' online activity. The app does not use end-to-end encryption, making it vulnerable to surveillance.

Russia has long sought so-called "digital sovereignty" — a rejection of Western technologies. The Kremlin has used China as a model, where the entire digital space is under state control.

Max sets a precedent where one app becomes an all-in-one messenger, bank, passport, and festival pass. This will allow the Kremlin to centralize control over citizens.

Since 2022, Russia has increased pressure on foreign digital platforms. Facebook, Instagram, and X have been blocked, and access to YouTube and TikTok has been restricted.

In July, authorities recorded a record 2,591 mobile internet shutdowns. Authorities claim this is to protect against Ukrainian drones, but human rights activists see it as censorship.

Max is being created by VK, which is fully controlled by the state through Gazprom and affiliated shareholders. VK CEO Vladimir Kiriyenko is the son of one of Putin’s closest associates.

The majority of VK’s voting shares are controlled by entities owned by Yuri Kovalchuk, a banker whom the U.S. Treasury Department has called “Putin’s personal banker.” Through VK, the Kremlin gains access to a vast array of user data.

Max is not just a new app, but an attempt by the Kremlin to rewrite digital reality. Since 2011, after protests organized through Facebook and VK, the Russian authorities have begun a systematic purge of the online space.

In 2019, a law was passed allowing for internet traffic filtering, and now Moscow can completely isolate the country from the global internet. According to experts, Max is not a path to digital sovereignty, but the destruction of the old internet.

Despite the government's support, the Max app is unlikely to become popular anytime soon. Analysts say that for now, Russians will only use it to access government services.

In the coming years, people will download it, but they will not use it as their main messenger, believes Roskomsvoboda founder Sarkis Darbinyan. However, over time, pressure from the authorities may change the situation.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sabotage, bombings, cyberattacks. Russia has scaled up special operations in Europe
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Europe
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kramatorsk, Odessa, and Sumy — a child died, many were injured
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's attack on Kramatorsk
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia sharply accelerated the production of shaheeds in "Alabuga" for strikes on Ukraine
shaheeds

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?