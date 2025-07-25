Russia sharply accelerated the production of shaheeds in "Alabuga" for strikes on Ukraine

Satellite images indicate that the production of Shaheds at the Alabuga plant in Russia has accelerated sharply.
Russia maximized the production of shaheeds
According to journalists, new buildings have begun to be built rapidly on the territory of the plant. According to experts, these include dormitories and production facilities.
There has also been evidence that the company is involving teenagers not only in assembling drones, but also in construction work.
The publication recalled that Alabuga, which has been manufacturing Iranian Shahed drones for almost three years, has now switched to fully localized production and is not part of the Iranian franchise.
In addition, in 2023, the plant began producing cheaper versions that were intended for use as decoys (these are Gerber drones).
According to analysts who studied satellite images, once the new housing is completed, the Russians will be able to house up to 40,000 workers. This would therefore mean a significant increase in UAV production.
At the same time, in December, CNN reported that from January to September 2024, Alabuga produced more than 5,700 drones, which is twice the number produced in all of 2023.
In turn, Ukrainian intelligence sources reported that in 2024 the company planned to produce 10,000 Gerber drone traps.
Experts also believe that, most likely, the facility not only assembles drones, but also manufactures them completely.
Analysts noted that other countries produce their own versions of the Shahed, but the Russian counterparts are at the cutting edge, particularly in terms of electronic countermeasures.
"So I think that will be a strong argument in favor of buying," Albright added.
