Watch: DIU and Third Corps liberated Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region
Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
The successful offensive operation was carried out by the forces of the Department of Active Operations of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in particular the "Artan" unit, and the 2nd Assault Battalion of the Third Assault Brigade. The units knocked out the occupiers and restored control over the settlement of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.

  • The forces of DIU and Third Corps successfully liberated Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region from occupiers.
  • The operation involved coordination among reconnaissance, attack aircraft, heavy equipment, and drones, enhancing tactical positions.
  • The enemy lost significant personnel and had to transfer reserves from other areas of the front during the operation.

Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region has come under the control of the AFU

According to intercepts, the operation caught the occupiers by surprise. The enemy lost about a company of personnel and was forced to transfer reserves from other areas of the front.

Thanks to the coordinated work of intelligence, attack aircraft, heavy equipment, and UAVs, Ukrainian units improved their tactical position and strengthened the defense of the strip in the direction.

As of now, Novomykhailivka has been cleared of Russians and is under full control of the Ukrainian army. Our flags are returning to where they belong.

