Watch: DIU fighters hit 2 helicopters and a tugboat of the Russian army in Crimea

Two Mi-8s and an enemy ship - DIU fighters continue to strike at the military facilities of the occupiers in Crimea.

DIU hit 2 Mi-8s and a tugboat of the Russian army in Crimea

Another result of the systematic combat work of the special forces unit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's GUR "Primary" in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea: good drones were used to strike the Russian invaders' airbase in Gvardiyske, near Simferopol — two enemy Mi-8 helicopters were successfully hit.

The estimated cost of the decommissioned helicopters is between $20 and $30 million.

A disappointing ending also befell a Muscovite tugboat, probably a BUK-2190, in the bay of Sevastopol — during an air attack against the invaders on the peninsula, Ukrainian intelligence officers directed a corresponding warhead at the vessel.