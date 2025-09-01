Watch: DIU fighters hit 2 helicopters and a tugboat of the Russian army in Crimea
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: DIU fighters hit 2 helicopters and a tugboat of the Russian army in Crimea

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Mi-8
Читати українською

Two Mi-8s and an enemy ship - DIU fighters continue to strike at the military facilities of the occupiers in Crimea.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian DIU fighters continue to strike military facilities of the Russian army in Crimea, successfully hitting 2 Mi-8 helicopters and a tugboat.
  • The estimated value of the decommissioned helicopters and tugboat is between $20-30 million, showcasing the impact of the systematic combat operations.
  • Using advanced drones, Ukrainian intelligence officers targeted Russian invaders' airbase near Simferopol, resulting in the destruction of the enemy helicopters.

DIU hit 2 Mi-8s and a tugboat of the Russian army in Crimea

Another result of the systematic combat work of the special forces unit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's GUR "Primary" in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea: good drones were used to strike the Russian invaders' airbase in Gvardiyske, near Simferopol — two enemy Mi-8 helicopters were successfully hit.

The estimated cost of the decommissioned helicopters is between $20 and $30 million.

A disappointing ending also befell a Muscovite tugboat, probably a BUK-2190, in the bay of Sevastopol — during an air attack against the invaders on the peninsula, Ukrainian intelligence officers directed a corresponding warhead at the vessel.

The demilitarization of temporarily occupied Crimea continues!

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU fighters hit a Russian missile ship
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Unique special operation of the Russian Defense Ministry. Experts reveal details of the defeat of the Russian missile corvette
“Buyan-M”
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU fighters destroyed an underground explosives warehouse in the Tula region of the RF — sources
bavovna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?