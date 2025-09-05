Watch: "Bayraktars" attack Russian invaders again

After a long break, Turkish TV-2 "Bayraktar" drones, which were previously actively used by Ukrainian soldiers, have returned to combat. Foreign journalists have drawn attention to the fact that they are involved in new strike missions on the front and beyond.

"Bayraktars" returned to the battlefield

TWZ noted that the Bayraktar TB-2 was again used in a strike mission when the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked a Russian boat and troops on the Black Sea coast.

This is a truly important event, because for a long time, Turkish drones carried out reconnaissance, but did not strike.

According to journalists, their missions on the battlefield were limited due to vulnerability to Russian air defense and electronic warfare.

However, 2 days ago, the Ukrainian Navy announced a new successful operation.

As it turned out, it was the Bayraktar TB-2s that were once again involved in the strike mission.

Naval forces destroyed another Russian Black Sea Fleet speedboat that was trying to deliver an airborne unit to the Tendri Spit. Share

At that time, it was reported that 7 Russian invaders had been successfully eliminated and 4 more occupiers had been wounded.

What is important to understand is that the key advantage of the TV-2 is that in the event of a shoot-down, the drone does not require a search and rescue operation for the crew, which makes it possible to use it where manned aircraft are simply powerless.