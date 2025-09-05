"These are legitimate targets." Putin threatens to attack Western troops in Ukraine
"These are legitimate targets." Putin threatens to attack Western troops in Ukraine

Putin continues to intimidate the West
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cynically threatened that his army would strike at Western troops in Ukraine, which he plans to deploy to defend the country from a new Russian invasion, adding that he was waiting for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow.

Points of attention

  • Despite claiming readiness for dialogue, Putin questions the feasibility of reaching agreements with Ukraine and shows reluctance to engage in peaceful resolutions.
  • This latest development highlights the ongoing power play and manipulation tactics by Putin, raising concerns about the future dynamics in the region.

Putin continues to intimidate the West

If any troops appear in Ukraine, especially now, during hostilities, we assume that these are legitimate targets for their destruction.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator

According to Putin, if decisions can be made that will return peace to Ukraine, he says he sees no point in deploying peacekeepers.

Against this background, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation demanded that security guarantees be provided not only to Ukraine, but also to the aggressor country, Russia.

He also complained that no one has yet discussed such agreements with official Moscow "at a serious level."

Putin cynically lies that he is supposedly ready for a dialogue with Zelensky's team, but does not see "great meaning" in it, because, they say, it is impossible to reach an agreement with Ukraine.

I said: ready, please come, we will definitely provide conditions for work and safety. 100% guarantee. But if they tell us, "we want to meet with you, but you will go there," it seems to me that these are excessive requests to us, — the dictator laments.

