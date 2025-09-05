Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cynically threatened that his army would strike at Western troops in Ukraine, which he plans to deploy to defend the country from a new Russian invasion, adding that he was waiting for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow.

Putin continues to intimidate the West

If any troops appear in Ukraine, especially now, during hostilities, we assume that these are legitimate targets for their destruction. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

According to Putin, if decisions can be made that will return peace to Ukraine, he says he sees no point in deploying peacekeepers.

Against this background, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation demanded that security guarantees be provided not only to Ukraine, but also to the aggressor country, Russia.

He also complained that no one has yet discussed such agreements with official Moscow "at a serious level."

Putin cynically lies that he is supposedly ready for a dialogue with Zelensky's team, but does not see "great meaning" in it, because, they say, it is impossible to reach an agreement with Ukraine.