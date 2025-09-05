Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cynically threatened that his army would strike at Western troops in Ukraine, which he plans to deploy to defend the country from a new Russian invasion, adding that he was waiting for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow.
- Despite claiming readiness for dialogue, Putin questions the feasibility of reaching agreements with Ukraine and shows reluctance to engage in peaceful resolutions.
- This latest development highlights the ongoing power play and manipulation tactics by Putin, raising concerns about the future dynamics in the region.
Putin continues to intimidate the West
According to Putin, if decisions can be made that will return peace to Ukraine, he says he sees no point in deploying peacekeepers.
Against this background, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation demanded that security guarantees be provided not only to Ukraine, but also to the aggressor country, Russia.
He also complained that no one has yet discussed such agreements with official Moscow "at a serious level."
Putin cynically lies that he is supposedly ready for a dialogue with Zelensky's team, but does not see "great meaning" in it, because, they say, it is impossible to reach an agreement with Ukraine.
