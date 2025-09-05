Europe has prepared a plan for deploying troops in Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Europe has prepared a plan for deploying troops in Ukraine

The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine - what is the plan?
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

As the WSJ has learned, European leaders have finally developed an initial plan for deploying foreign troops to Ukraine. What is important to understand is that these are currently two separate ground groups.

Points of attention

  • Italy has opted out of sending troops to Ukraine but expressed willingness to participate in monitoring ceasefire agreements and training Ukrainian military personnel elsewhere.
  • Key decisions and support from US President Donald Trump are awaited to solidify the plan and its execution.

The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine — what is the plan?

French President Emmanuel Macron officially confirmed that as of today, 26 countries have agreed to contribute to Ukraine's security.

As part of the implementation of the new plan, they intend to form two separate ground groups:

  • the first will be responsible for training and assisting the Ukrainian Defense Forces;

  • The second will play the role of a "deterrent force" to prevent a new invasion by Russian occupiers.

According to insiders, as of today, there are commitments to deploy over 10,000 foreign soldiers.

Moreover, it is indicated that Ukrainian airspace will be patrolled by NATO aircraft, which will be stationed outside the country.

Currently, European leaders are waiting for answers from US President Donald Trump's team regarding specific decisions to support this group.

Also, from the words of the Italian leader Meloni, it became known that Italy does not plan to send its troops to Ukraine, but is ready to join in monitoring the ceasefire and training Ukrainian military personnel outside Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We'll get it all sorted out." Trump reveals new talks with Putin
New Trump-Putin talks — what's known
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump demands that Europe completely abandon Russian oil
Trump has made clear demands to Europe
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"These are legitimate targets." Putin threatens to attack Western troops in Ukraine
Putin continues to intimidate the West

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?