Europe has prepared a plan for deploying troops in Ukraine

As the WSJ has learned, European leaders have finally developed an initial plan for deploying foreign troops to Ukraine. What is important to understand is that these are currently two separate ground groups.

The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine — what is the plan?

French President Emmanuel Macron officially confirmed that as of today, 26 countries have agreed to contribute to Ukraine's security.

As part of the implementation of the new plan, they intend to form two separate ground groups:

the first will be responsible for training and assisting the Ukrainian Defense Forces;

The second will play the role of a "deterrent force" to prevent a new invasion by Russian occupiers.

According to insiders, as of today, there are commitments to deploy over 10,000 foreign soldiers.

Moreover, it is indicated that Ukrainian airspace will be patrolled by NATO aircraft, which will be stationed outside the country.

Currently, European leaders are waiting for answers from US President Donald Trump's team regarding specific decisions to support this group.