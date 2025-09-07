Russia targeted the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine — a fire broke out
Ukraine
Russia targeted the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine — a fire broke out

Yulia Svyridenko
The Russian Federation attacked the Government of Ukraine — first details
On the night of September 7, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine came under attack from Russian invaders. What is important to understand is that this happened for the first time since the start of a full-scale war. Rescuers are currently doing everything possible to put out the fire.

Points of attention

  • Rescuers are working to extinguish the fire as cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, and Odesa, were also affected by the Russian strikes.
  • Ukrainian officials stress the importance of immediate response to prevent further casualties and to halt the Kremlin's war machine before it's too late.

The Russian Federation attacked the Government of Ukraine — first details

At 06:57, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko officially confirmed that a fire broke out in a government building in the Pechersk district as a result of an alleged downing of a UAV.

According to him, firefighters are already working on the scene.

A little later, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, made a statement on this matter.

She drew the attention of the international community to the fact that the Russian army had launched a new massive strike on Ukraine that night.

This time, Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Odesa, as well as other regions of the country were affected.

Yes, for the first time, the Government building, roof and upper floors have been damaged due to an enemy attack. Rescuers are extinguishing the fire. Thank you for your work. We will restore the buildings. But lost lives cannot be brought back. The enemy terrorizes and kills our people every day throughout the country.

Yulia Svyrydenko

Yulia Svyrydenko

Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/yulia.svyrydenko

She also called for the world to respond to the escalation of Russian terror not just with words, but with actions.

It is now extremely important to increase sanctions pressure, primarily against Russian oil and gas. The Kremlin's war machine must be stopped before it is too late.

Photo: facebook.com/yulia.svyrydenko

And most importantly, Ukraine needs weapons. Something that will stop terror and prevent Russia from trying to kill Ukrainians every day.

