There are dead and wounded in Kyiv, Odessa, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions after Russian strikes

During the night of September 6-7, the aggressor country Russia carried out one of the most massive strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages. This time, the enemy used a record number of drones - 805, as well as 13 more missiles. Air defense forces neutralized 751 enemy targets, despite this, there are dead and wounded in many regions.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 6-7

In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to two people. According to the latest data, at least 18 people were injured.

It is also worth noting that the Cabinet of Ministers building caught fire in the Pechersk district.

An eighteen-year-old girl was injured in the attack on the Kyiv region.

In Svyatoshynske, high-rise buildings were damaged. A four-story building in Darnytskyi district was hit.

16 apartment buildings and 12 private sector houses, a kindergarten, as well as enterprise buildings, were damaged as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia.

Three people were injured in Odessa. The Palace of Sports, high-rise buildings, and warehouses were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, a company, an administrative building, and high-rise buildings were damaged. Three men were injured, one of them in serious condition. A 54-year-old man also died from shelling in the region. Share

One person died in Sumy Oblast. One child was among the injured.

In the Kremenchuk district, an enterprise and a bridge across the Dnieper were damaged.

Enemy shelling continues in Kremenchuk. Dozens of explosions were heard in the city. There is no electricity in part of the city, — said the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Maletsky. Share

Ukrzaliznytsia also reported damage to railway infrastructure in the Poltava region.

A number of trains will follow a changed route - in particular, trains 59, 8 - Odesa-Kharkiv, as well as trains 792, 126 to Kremenchuk.