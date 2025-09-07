The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of September 7, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked several important facilities on the territory of the aggressor country, Russia. These include the 8-N linear production dispatch station (LVDS), the Ilya Oil Refinery, and the locations of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Special Operations Forces carried out precise strikes on the refinery and other key installations, causing significant damage and disruption.
- The results of the fire damage are still being assessed, while new successes of Ukrainian soldiers are emerging in the ongoing conflict.
New successes of Ukrainian soldiers — first details
As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units of the Special Operations Forces carried out fire damage to the facilities of the Ilya Oil Refinery, which is located in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.
What is important to understand is that it processes 6.42 million tons of oil every year, and is also involved in supplying enemy troops.
Loud explosions were heard, and a fire broke out near the facility. The results of the attack will be announced later.
Also, the linear production dispatch station (LVDS) “8-N” in the area of the settlement of Naytopovichi, Bryansk region, Russia, came under attack by units of the missile forces and artillery and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is worth noting that there were numerous hits, followed by a fire in the area of the pumping station and tank farm.
