According to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during negotiations with him, expressed his willingness to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky "anywhere," not just in Moscow.
Points of attention
- The meeting between Zelensky and Fico marked the first step towards bilateral negotiations and addressing the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
- Establishing relations with Russia is crucial for resolving the conflict and promoting peace in the region, as highlighted by the negotiations.
Fico revealed details of negotiations with Putin
According to the Slovak leader, during the meeting with him, the President of Ukraine made it clear that he was still ready to meet with the Russian dictator.
Fico expressed the opinion that Zelensky would not win politically if he met with President Putin:
Putin's henchman once again cynically repeated that it is important to establish relations with the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.
Fico calls for international cooperation with Moscow to begin as soon as possible after the end of the war.
What is important to understand is that the meeting in Uzhhorod on September 5 was the first opportunity for bilateral negotiations for Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Robert Fico.
