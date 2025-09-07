Putin said he was ready to meet with Zelensky "anywhere"
Putin said he was ready to meet with Zelensky "anywhere"

Source:  TASR

According to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during negotiations with him, expressed his willingness to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky "anywhere," not just in Moscow.

  • The meeting between Zelensky and Fico marked the first step towards bilateral negotiations and addressing the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
  • Establishing relations with Russia is crucial for resolving the conflict and promoting peace in the region, as highlighted by the negotiations.

According to the Slovak leader, during the meeting with him, the President of Ukraine made it clear that he was still ready to meet with the Russian dictator.

Fico expressed the opinion that Zelensky would not win politically if he met with President Putin:

And of course, the citizens of Russia would not be thrilled if President Putin met with President Zelensky. But both understand that, despite the political damage it may cause them, it is necessary to meet and discuss the issues, because if they do not negotiate, the war will continue.

Putin's henchman once again cynically repeated that it is important to establish relations with the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

Fico calls for international cooperation with Moscow to begin as soon as possible after the end of the war.

What is important to understand is that the meeting in Uzhhorod on September 5 was the first opportunity for bilateral negotiations for Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Robert Fico.

