Putin is not against Ukraine joining the EU — has Hungary's position changed?
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin is not against Ukraine joining the EU — has Hungary's position changed?

Hungary has not changed its position
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The team of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban is determined to continue blocking Ukraine's entry into the European Union, despite the fact that official Moscow does not publicly object to Ukrainian European integration.

Points of attention

  • Orban's administration has intensified anti-Ukrainian narratives to portray Ukraine as a threat, fueling opposition to its EU and NATO membership within Hungary.
  • Underneath the anti-Ukrainian rhetoric lies a manipulative strategy by Viktor Orban's team to bolster support amid declining popularity and political risks.

Hungary has not changed its position

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó made a statement on this matter.

The latter began to cynically claim that his country's position "is not determined from abroad."

Moreover, Orban's henchman brazenly declared that official Budapest "doesn't care what Moscow thinks" about Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

We are interested in what the Hungarians think, and they have expressed their opinion: they do not want Ukraine to become a member of the EU! They do not want Ukrainians to destroy our farmers, our labor market, and our security! We will not support Ukraine's accession to the EU!

Peter Szijjarto

Peter Szijjarto

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

What is important to understand is that, against the backdrop of falling electoral ratings and the risk of losing power, Viktor Orban and members of his team began to implement a new cynical plan.

For example, they intensified anti-Ukrainian policy, portraying Ukraine as an enemy.

Official Budapest is trying to convince Hungarians that Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO allegedly threatens their country with total collapse.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary and Slovakia staged a showdown in the EU over Ukraine
Hungary and Slovakia continue to “sing along” with the Kremlin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hungary timidly banned entry to USF commander Brody — Szibiga reacted
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Sybiga
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We will not allow it." Hungary publicly challenged Ukraine
Hungary still blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?