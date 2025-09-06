The team of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban is determined to continue blocking Ukraine's entry into the European Union, despite the fact that official Moscow does not publicly object to Ukrainian European integration.

Hungary has not changed its position

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó made a statement on this matter.

The latter began to cynically claim that his country's position "is not determined from abroad."

Moreover, Orban's henchman brazenly declared that official Budapest "doesn't care what Moscow thinks" about Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

We are interested in what the Hungarians think, and they have expressed their opinion: they do not want Ukraine to become a member of the EU! They do not want Ukrainians to destroy our farmers, our labor market, and our security! We will not support Ukraine's accession to the EU! Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

What is important to understand is that, against the backdrop of falling electoral ratings and the risk of losing power, Viktor Orban and members of his team began to implement a new cynical plan.

For example, they intensified anti-Ukrainian policy, portraying Ukraine as an enemy.

Official Budapest is trying to convince Hungarians that Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO allegedly threatens their country with total collapse.