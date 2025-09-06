The team of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban is determined to continue blocking Ukraine's entry into the European Union, despite the fact that official Moscow does not publicly object to Ukrainian European integration.
Points of attention
- Orban's administration has intensified anti-Ukrainian narratives to portray Ukraine as a threat, fueling opposition to its EU and NATO membership within Hungary.
- Underneath the anti-Ukrainian rhetoric lies a manipulative strategy by Viktor Orban's team to bolster support amid declining popularity and political risks.
Hungary has not changed its position
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó made a statement on this matter.
The latter began to cynically claim that his country's position "is not determined from abroad."
Moreover, Orban's henchman brazenly declared that official Budapest "doesn't care what Moscow thinks" about Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
What is important to understand is that, against the backdrop of falling electoral ratings and the risk of losing power, Viktor Orban and members of his team began to implement a new cynical plan.
For example, they intensified anti-Ukrainian policy, portraying Ukraine as an enemy.
Official Budapest is trying to convince Hungarians that Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO allegedly threatens their country with total collapse.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-