Hungary has banned entry to the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovda, who led the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline. Kyiv will act in a mirror image.
Ukraine will respond in kind to Hungary's unfriendly actions
This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga.
This was Szibiga's response to the statement of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.
Thus, Szijjártó stated on August 28 that the Druzhba oil pipeline is of key importance for Hungary.
The Hungarian government later confirmed that it was Robert "Magyar" Brovdi.
The Druzhba pipeline has been repeatedly attacked by Ukraine in recent days. The attack on August 21 disabled the pipeline for several days after hitting the Unecha station. However, on August 28, Hungarian oil company MOL reported that supplies of Russian crude oil to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline had resumed after the disruption.
