Hungary has banned entry to the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovda, who led the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline. Kyiv will act in a mirror image.

Ukraine will respond in kind to Hungary's unfriendly actions

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga.

If the Russian trumpet is more important than the Ukrainian children killed by Russia this morning, it is a moral decline. Hungary is on the wrong side of history. We will respond in the mirror. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

This was Szibiga's response to the statement of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

Thus, Szijjártó stated on August 28 that the Druzhba oil pipeline is of key importance for Hungary.

The minister noted that the country views Ukraine's attacks on the oil pipeline as an "attack on sovereignty" and threatened that "no attack will remain without consequences." Budapest has decided to ban the commander of the Ukrainian military unit that attacked the oil pipeline from entering its territory. Share

The Hungarian government later confirmed that it was Robert "Magyar" Brovdi.