Hungary timidly banned entry to USF commander Brody — Szibiga reacted
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Sybiga
Hungary has banned entry to the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovda, who led the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline. Kyiv will act in a mirror image.

Ukraine will respond in kind to Hungary's unfriendly actions

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga.

If the Russian trumpet is more important than the Ukrainian children killed by Russia this morning, it is a moral decline. Hungary is on the wrong side of history. We will respond in the mirror.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

This was Szibiga's response to the statement of Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

Thus, Szijjártó stated on August 28 that the Druzhba oil pipeline is of key importance for Hungary.

The minister noted that the country views Ukraine's attacks on the oil pipeline as an "attack on sovereignty" and threatened that "no attack will remain without consequences." Budapest has decided to ban the commander of the Ukrainian military unit that attacked the oil pipeline from entering its territory.

The Hungarian government later confirmed that it was Robert "Magyar" Brovdi.

The Druzhba pipeline has been repeatedly attacked by Ukraine in recent days. The attack on August 21 disabled the pipeline for several days after hitting the Unecha station. However, on August 28, Hungarian oil company MOL reported that supplies of Russian crude oil to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline had resumed after the disruption.

