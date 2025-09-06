"Will not dictate terms." Canadian leader puts Putin in his place

As Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney noted, the international community and the Ukrainian Defense Forces must exert maximum pressure on the aggressor country Russia to force the enemy to peace.
Points of attention
- Ursula von der Leyen discusses cooperation with India in ending Russia's war and promoting peace in Ukraine.
- President of the European Commission plans to coordinate military assistance to Kyiv with EU countries under the SAFE mechanism.
The Canadian leader voiced his position
Carney publicly called on the international community to continue to exert "maximum pressure" on Russia.
According to him, it is important to do this because dictator Vladimir Putin "has not yet come to terms with the need for peace."
As the politician noted, pressure from Western leaders on the aggressor country will include the introduction of new powerful sanctions, the provision of armaments to Ukrainian troops, and support for Ukraine "after the cessation of hostilities."
He also officially confirmed that the next round of sanctions is currently being prepared by Ukraine's allies.
As previously mentioned, the day before, Ursula von der Leyen discussed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi his country's role in ending Russia's war against Ukraine and in promoting the peace process.
In addition, it is indicated that the President of the European Commission plans to visit EU countries that will cooperate with Ukraine in the defense industry within the framework of the SAFE mechanism in the coming weeks to coordinate military assistance to Kyiv.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-