"Will not dictate terms." Canadian leader puts Putin in his place

As Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney noted, the international community and the Ukrainian Defense Forces must exert maximum pressure on the aggressor country Russia to force the enemy to peace.

Carney publicly called on the international community to continue to exert "maximum pressure" on Russia.

According to him, it is important to do this because dictator Vladimir Putin "has not yet come to terms with the need for peace."

Putin is the cause of this war, he is the cause of the killings. He will not dictate the terms of peace. Mark Carney Prime Minister of Canada

As the politician noted, pressure from Western leaders on the aggressor country will include the introduction of new powerful sanctions, the provision of armaments to Ukrainian troops, and support for Ukraine "after the cessation of hostilities."

He also officially confirmed that the next round of sanctions is currently being prepared by Ukraine's allies.

