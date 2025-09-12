US senators decide to open another front against Putin

American senators from the Democratic and Republican parties have introduced a bill to recognize Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to the abduction of Ukrainian children.

What is known about the plans of US senators

According to journalists, this initiative was supported by Senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal, Amy Klobuchar, and Katie Britt.

On September 11, they introduced a new bill. Its main goal is to increase pressure on Russia.

First of all, it concerns the recognition of Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism.

This will be done if they do not return over 19,000 Ukrainian children who were abducted during the war.

What is important to understand is that as of today, the United States has only designated Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria as state sponsors of terrorism.

"It's a tough list to get on. But let me say this: Russia has earned the right to be on it... We will ask leaders of both parties to give us the opportunity to discuss this and vote on it, and we want to start the process now," Senator Lindsey Graham emphasized. Share

According to the latter, he is doing everything possible to gain support from Donald Trump's team for his separate bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia, which already has more than 80 co-sponsors.