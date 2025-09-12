Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the catastrophic situation in Russian-occupied Donetsk. According to the head of state, normal living conditions for people are disappearing in all places where Russians are invading.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy underscores the adverse effects of Russian presence on Ukrainian soil, leading to the destruction of lives and the decline in overall well-being.
- Even once prosperous cities like Donetsk have been reduced to ruins by Russian occupation, making normal life impossible, as Zelenskyy warns of the dire consequences of the conflict.
Zelenskyy is monitoring the situation in occupied Donetsk
According to the head of state, he often hears from politicians who confidently assert: Ukraine and Russia are divided most of all by the issue of territories.
As the Ukrainian leader noted, it is always important to pay attention to what the aggressor country brings to Ukrainian soil.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized: the closer Russia gets, the less life becomes obvious.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on not to ignore the fact that Russia is turning occupied lands into ruins.
