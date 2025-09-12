"It is simply impossible to live normally." Zelensky spoke about the situation in Donetsk

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the catastrophic situation in Russian-occupied Donetsk. According to the head of state, normal living conditions for people are disappearing in all places where Russians are invading.

Zelenskyy is monitoring the situation in occupied Donetsk

According to the head of state, he often hears from politicians who confidently assert: Ukraine and Russia are divided most of all by the issue of territories.

It seems that this is the key issue in the war. Of course, we are fighting for our land. We are defending our sovereign territory, and this is absolutely fair. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, it is always important to pay attention to what the aggressor country brings to Ukrainian soil.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized: the closer Russia gets, the less life becomes obvious.

"Any life. There are simply fewer people. There is less of everything that is connected with people and that makes people happy. The closer Russia is, the more, unfortunately, the more lives are destroyed," the president added. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on not to ignore the fact that Russia is turning occupied lands into ruins.