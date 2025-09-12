Russians attacked Sumy and the region — 3 civilians killed

One person was killed in the city of Sumy as a result of a Russian drone strike on the morning of September 12. In addition, two more civilians from the village of Bytytsy were not rescued.

The Russians continue to kill civilians daily

The latest details were reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, and the head of the OVA, Oleh Hrygorov.

According to the mayor, the explosions that everyone in the city heard today were the arrival of enemy drones in a non-residential building.

After that, Kobzar published photos of a burning building in Sumy.

Grigorov reported that a security guard may have been in the burning building, but there is currently no contact with him.

Amid the threat of repeated strikes, the specialists of the State Emergency Service could not begin search and rescue operations and the elimination of the consequences.

Later, it became known that emergency search and rescue operations and the elimination of the consequences of the attack were ongoing at the site of the enemy strike UAV in Sumy.

"All emergency services are involved," the head of the OVA emphasized.

He later confirmed that the body of the deceased security guard was found under the rubble of the building.

"After the first UAV hit, the man was still able to communicate. After the second Russian strike, contact with him was lost," the statement said.

According to the Sumy Military District, the enemy struck a residential area in the village of Bytycy — a fire broke out there.

It is known that 2 local residents died, 5 houses were destroyed: their number may increase.

The constant threat of shelling complicates the cleanup efforts.