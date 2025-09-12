Watch: Russia is panicking over the attack of hundreds of Ukrainian drones

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that during the night over the territory of the aggressor country, air defense forces were able to intercept and destroy about 220 Ukrainian drones. However, the Russian authorities traditionally do not disclose the exact number of drones that carried out the attack.

“Bavovna” in Russia on September 12 — what is known

At night, loud explosions were heard in Smolensk and near Moscow.

Local residents panicked over a drone attack on facilities of the Russian oil company Lukoil.

The Governor of the Smolensk Region of the Russian Federation, Vasily Anokhin, confirmed the fact of the air attack from Ukraine:

Currently, the air defense systems of the Russian Ministry of Defense are operating to repel an air attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

In addition, it is noted that flashes were seen in the sky over Smolensk. Footage of explosions and fires is being published online.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claims that Russian air defenses destroyed 7 drones flying towards Moscow.

According to him, emergency services are working at the scene of the debris fall.

Information is also spreading online that drones attacked the port of Primorsk in the Leningrad Region at night.

Local authorities admitted that a fire started on one of the ships due to a collision.

In the Russian Bryansk region, a bus carrying Ukrainian soldiers came under attack from Ukrainian soldiers. Several Bars fighters were wounded.