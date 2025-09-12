Air defense neutralized 33 drones during new Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense neutralized 33 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work
During the night of September 11-12, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with 40 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 33 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

Points of attention

  • Over 20 enemy drones were destroyed, showcasing the resilience and capability of the Ukrainian air defense forces.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the destruction of 6 attack UAVs, highlighting the importance of holding the sky together for victory.

Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

What is important to understand is that over 20 of them are martyrs.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 33 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, east, and center of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that 6 attack UAVs were hit at 3 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

