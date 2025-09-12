Ukrainian soldiers hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukrainian soldiers hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of September 12, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 6 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one unmanned aerial vehicle control point, one heavy flamethrower system, and five artillery pieces of the Russian occupiers.

  • The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, with both sides actively engaging in military operations.
  • The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces provides updates on enemy actions and highlights the intensity of the conflict on September 11.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 12, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 09/12/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,092,780 (+890) people,

  • tanks — 11,177 (+1) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,266 (+2) units,

  • artillery systems — 32,668 (+40) units

  • MLRS — 1,485 (+2) units

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 58,467 (+273) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 61,403 (+64) units.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on September 11, the enemy carried out 82 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, in particular, dropping 147 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,919 attacks, 111 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,960 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Bilogirya, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region, and Odradokamyanka in Kherson region.

