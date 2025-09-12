Ukrainian soldiers hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 6 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one unmanned aerial vehicle control point, one heavy flamethrower system, and five artillery pieces of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 12, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 09/12/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,092,780 (+890) people,

tanks — 11,177 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles — 23,266 (+2) units,

artillery systems — 32,668 (+40) units

MLRS — 1,485 (+2) units

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 58,467 (+273) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 61,403 (+64) units.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on September 11, the enemy carried out 82 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, in particular, dropping 147 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,919 attacks, 111 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,960 kamikaze drones to destroy them. Share

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Bilogirya, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region, and Odradokamyanka in Kherson region.