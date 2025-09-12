Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 6 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one unmanned aerial vehicle control point, one heavy flamethrower system, and five artillery pieces of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, with both sides actively engaging in military operations.
- The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces provides updates on enemy actions and highlights the intensity of the conflict on September 11.
Losses of the Russian army as of September 12, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 09/12/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,092,780 (+890) people,
tanks — 11,177 (+1) units,
armored combat vehicles — 23,266 (+2) units,
artillery systems — 32,668 (+40) units
MLRS — 1,485 (+2) units
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 58,467 (+273) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 61,403 (+64) units.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on September 11, the enemy carried out 82 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, in particular, dropping 147 guided bombs.
The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Bilogirya, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia region, and Odradokamyanka in Kherson region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-