Iran has significantly weakened its support for Russia — what happened?

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, support for the aggressor country Russia from one of Iran's main allies has significantly decreased since the start of the full-scale war.

Cooperation between Iran and Russia has begun to weaken

A statement on this occasion was made by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

He officially confirmed that the volume of Iranian aid to the aggressor country had dropped significantly compared to previous years.

One of the main reasons for such changes is the conflicts in the Middle East and the aggravation of the situation not only in the region, but also in Iran itself.

It is no secret that official Tehran most actively assisted the aggressor country by supplying Shahed attack drones, as well as transferring other types of weapons.

However, the enemy was able to localize the production of "shaheeds", so direct dependence on Iran was significantly reduced.

As Andrey Yusov noted, Russia has scaled up the production of Shahed, or Geran-2, strike drones.

As of today, it can produce up to 2,700 pieces each month.

According to CNN, Iran has begun to become disillusioned with cooperation with the Kremlin, as about 90% of Shahed's production is located in Russia.

In addition, the Russian Federation has begun producing more advanced versions with limited Iranian input.