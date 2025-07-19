Trump threatened Iran with new destruction of nuclear facilities — in which case

US President Donald Trump has said that if Iran tries to restore its nuclear facilities, they will be destroyed. Therefore, Tehran should not even try to do so.

Trump threatens Iran again

Trump announced this on the social network Truth Social.

All three nuclear sites in Iran have been completely destroyed and/or dismantled. It will take years to rebuild them, if Iran wants to do so. Donald Trump President of the United States

The US president also advised Iran not to try to rebuild nuclear facilities, or to create new ones in other places. Otherwise, they "will be destroyed."

Trump's post

Recall that on June 22, the US struck three key Iranian nuclear facilities using bunker-busting bombs and cruise missiles.

After that, Trump and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that Tehran's nuclear program had allegedly been completely destroyed.