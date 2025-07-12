According to Axios insiders, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is pushing Tehran to sign a nuclear deal, as US leader Donald Trump wants. However, his efforts have so far been futile.

Putin failed to convince Iran

According to journalists, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin supported the idea of a nuclear deal offered to Iran by the US and France.

What is important to understand is that this is a complete refusal by Iran to enrich uranium.

Against this background, Putin did everything possible to convince Tehran to agree to sign the said document.

However, all the demands and appeals from the Russian dictator did not have the desired effect.

Putin supports zero enrichment. He has urged the Iranians to move in that direction to make negotiations with the United States more favorable. The Iranians have responded that they will not consider such an option, the anonymous sources said. Share

This is a highly unexpected move by Iran, for which Russia is one of its closest allies.