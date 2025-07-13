Trump was able to put pressure on Iran — what does he propose?
Iran finally backed down
Source:  The Guardian

Official Tehran has made it clear that it is ready to resume nuclear talks with the US. However, this will happen only if there are guarantees of no further attacks.

Points of attention

  • US demands complete destruction of Iranian nuclear facilities and prevention of Iran possessing nuclear weapons, raising stakes in negotiations.
  • The need for clear guarantees to prevent future attacks is highlighted by Iranian diplomats, showcasing the challenges ahead in finding a diplomatic solution.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made a statement on this matter.

He was the head of the Iranian delegation in the difficult negotiations with the US this summer.

According to the latter, the meeting was disrupted after Israel's unexpected strike on Iran's nuclear facilities on June 13. Also, as is known, the facility in Natanz and the ballistic missile sites were attacked.

Abbas Araghchi also complained that the subsequent 12 days of Israeli bombing and the US airstrike on June 22 further complicated the search for a diplomatic solution.

"First of all, there must be a clear guarantee that such actions will not be repeated. The attack on Iran's nuclear facilities has significantly complicated the achievement of a negotiated solution," the Iranian diplomat said.

According to the US Department of Defense, Iran's nuclear program has not been completely destroyed.

US leader Donald Trump's team demands that Iranian nuclear facilities be completely destroyed and that Iran must not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.

Official Tehran claims that it is not developing nuclear weapons, and that uranium enrichment is carried out exclusively for peaceful purposes.

