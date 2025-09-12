The Bundestag made a clear demand to NATO regarding the defense of Ukraine
Source:  Spiegel

The head of the Bundestag's defense committee, Thomas Rövekamp, is demanding a much more decisive response from the Alliance's leadership to Russian drone swarms. First of all, he called on NATO to shoot down enemy drones over Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Enhancing military capabilities and increasing contributions are deemed essential by the Bundestag representative to address serious challenges in countering enemy drones.
  • The call for coordinated actions within NATO to neutralize drones threatening NATO territories, even in airspace beyond borders, is emphasized by the German official.

As Thomas Rövekamp noted, the Alliance has already demonstrated its ability to repel such attacks.

He also added that very serious challenges still remain in the field of air defense, primarily in countering a massive attack by enemy drones.

The Bundestag representative insists that military capabilities in this area should be expanded, and his country's contribution should also be increased.

"The best way to combat drones in wartime is to destroy their production facilities and launchers. It is important that NATO partners quickly equip Ukraine so that it can also take action against these targets on Russian soil," said Thomas Roevekamp.

In his opinion, coordination within NATO remains extremely important to determine when and over whose territory the conditions for military countermeasures against drone attacks are met.

"It should be possible, with the consent of the affected country, such as Ukraine, to neutralize drones that threaten NATO territories, even in their airspace," the German official emphasized.

