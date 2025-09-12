The head of the Bundestag's defense committee, Thomas Rövekamp, is demanding a much more decisive response from the Alliance's leadership to Russian drone swarms. First of all, he called on NATO to shoot down enemy drones over Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Enhancing military capabilities and increasing contributions are deemed essential by the Bundestag representative to address serious challenges in countering enemy drones.
- The call for coordinated actions within NATO to neutralize drones threatening NATO territories, even in airspace beyond borders, is emphasized by the German official.
Ukraine should receive stronger protection from NATO
As Thomas Rövekamp noted, the Alliance has already demonstrated its ability to repel such attacks.
He also added that very serious challenges still remain in the field of air defense, primarily in countering a massive attack by enemy drones.
The Bundestag representative insists that military capabilities in this area should be expanded, and his country's contribution should also be increased.
In his opinion, coordination within NATO remains extremely important to determine when and over whose territory the conditions for military countermeasures against drone attacks are met.
