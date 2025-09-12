Official Warsaw has decided that all border crossings between Poland and Belarus should be closed until further notice. Traffic between the borders in both directions has been suspended.
- Poland discovered wreckage of 15 UAVs that crossed the border from Belarus, highlighting security concerns and tensions in the region.
- The closure of the border is a significant measure taken by Poland in response to the perceived threats posed by the military exercises and border violations.
What is known about Poland's decision?
The country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk made a statement on this occasion.
It was he who publicly confirmed the closure of all border crossings with Belarus.
According to Tusk, this decision is related to the aggressive Russian-Belarusian military exercises "West-2025", which began on September 12.
Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kerwiński also voiced his position on this matter.
He also made it clear that these maneuvers are aimed directly "against Poland and the European Union."
As official Warsaw explains, the suspension of border traffic with Belarus applies in both directions.
What is important to understand is that this is not only about road transport, but also about freight trains.
As mentioned earlier, Poland has found wreckage of 15 UAVs in various regions of the country, out of about two dozen Russian drones that crossed the border on September 10.
