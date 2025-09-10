Poland invokes Article 4 of the NATO Treaty after Russian attack

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has officially confirmed that his country is reaching out to NATO allies. The main goal is to hold consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty after the Russian drone incursion on the night of September 10.

Poland will consult with NATO members

As Polsat News notes, Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty provides that members shall hold joint consultations.

This only happens if there is a threat to the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the member states.

Consultations with allies took the form of a formal request to invoke NATO's Article 4. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

He also made it clear that Article 4 is just the beginning.

As it turned out, official Warsaw is counting on much greater support during the consultations.

"This is a confrontation that Russia has declared to the free world," Tusk emphasized. Share

According to him, there is currently no reason to claim that Poland is in a state of war.

But there is no doubt that this provocation is incomparably more dangerous from Poland's point of view than the previous ones, the Polish Prime Minister warned. Share

He also confirmed that the Russian drones that violated his country's airspace had for the first time flown directly from the territory of Belarus.