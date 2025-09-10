Zelenskyy reacted to the invasion of Russian drones into Poland

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that during the night of September 9-10, Russia carried out a new massive attack on Ukraine. This time, the enemy used about 415 drones and more than 40 cruise and ballistic missiles. 15 of our regions were hit. Against this background, Zelensky also commented on the attack of Russian drones on Poland.

Zelenskyy urged the world not to ignore Russia's provocations

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that an aggressor country always tests the limits of the possible.

Moreover, it remains at a new level of escalation if it does not meet a powerful response.

Today there was another escalation step — Russian-Iranian "shaheeds" operated in Polish airspace, in NATO airspace. Not one "shaheed", which could be called an accident, but at least 8 strike drones that were aimed in the direction of Poland. An extremely dangerous precedent for Europe. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, whether there will be any further steps depends entirely on the coordination and strength of the response.

Zelensky reminded that Russia must always feel the consequences of its actions.

The Ukrainian leader is outraged that the sanctions pause has been going on for too long.

According to the president, postponing restrictions on Russia and its allies only means increasing the severity of the strikes.