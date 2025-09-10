Polish Armed Forces Confirm Act of Aggression by Russia

According to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, it was Russian drones that violated their country's airspace on the night of September 10. Against the backdrop of recent events, the command called this an act of aggression by the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces continues to monitor the situation closely, maintaining readiness for further actions alongside allied forces.
- The incident occurred amidst rising tensions following an attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and security measures.
Polish Armed Forces Respond to Russian Attack
In addition, it is noted that the Polish military immediately began defensive procedures.
Yes, several Russian objects were tracked using radar.
The commander of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces ordered the immediate neutralization of some of them, which could pose a threat.
As reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, they continue to closely monitor the current situation, and Polish and allied forces and assets remain "in full readiness for further actions."
At around 1:30 a.m. on September 10, the Ukrainian Air Force officially warned of a possible incursion of Russian strike drones into Polish airspace.
Against this background, Poland announced the suspension of operations at a number of airports.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-