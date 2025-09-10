Polish Armed Forces Confirm Act of Aggression by Russia

According to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, it was Russian drones that violated their country's airspace on the night of September 10. Against the backdrop of recent events, the command called this an act of aggression by the Russian Federation.

"As a result of today's attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, there was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drone-type objects. This is an act of aggression that poses a real threat to the security of our citizens," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said in a statement. Share

In addition, it is noted that the Polish military immediately began defensive procedures.

Yes, several Russian objects were tracked using radar.

The commander of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces ordered the immediate neutralization of some of them, which could pose a threat.

"Some of the drones that invaded our airspace were shot down. The search and localization of the possible crash sites of these objects is ongoing," the statement said. Share

As reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, they continue to closely monitor the current situation, and Polish and allied forces and assets remain "in full readiness for further actions."

At around 1:30 a.m. on September 10, the Ukrainian Air Force officially warned of a possible incursion of Russian strike drones into Polish airspace.

Against this background, Poland announced the suspension of operations at a number of airports.