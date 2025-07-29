CSL Group CEO Laura Golowac told reporters that many companies in Poland are suffering losses due to the lack of Ukrainian grain.
Points of attention
- Other countries like Germany and Romania are successfully managing the transportation of Ukrainian grain while preventing its distribution in their domestic markets, contrasting the challenges faced by Poland.
- The neglect of the Ukrainian grain issue in Poland is a concern raised by Polish business representatives, emphasizing the need for prompt actions to resolve the situation.
What is known about the situation in Poland?
As Laura Gołowacz notes, it is extremely important to distinguish between two things: permission for transit, and therefore profit for Polish ports and transshipment terminals, and permission to put goods into circulation.
According to her, currently the terminals in Poland are most likely empty, which causes considerable operating costs, writes Rynek Infrastruktury .
Against the background of the current situation, the problem of employee layoffs has become more acute.
What is important to understand is that there is a large amount of Ukrainian grain in Germany and Romania.
This is clear evidence that some countries can handle the transportation of raw materials while preventing their distribution in their domestic markets.
