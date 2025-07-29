Poland faces serious problems due to lack of Ukrainian grain

CSL Group CEO Laura Golowac told reporters that many companies in Poland are suffering losses due to the lack of Ukrainian grain.

What is known about the situation in Poland?

As Laura Gołowacz notes, it is extremely important to distinguish between two things: permission for transit, and therefore profit for Polish ports and transshipment terminals, and permission to put goods into circulation.

"We believe that blocking the transshipment of products from Ukraine to Poland is painful for our economy," admitted the CEO of the CSL group. Share

According to her, currently the terminals in Poland are most likely empty, which causes considerable operating costs, writes Rynek Infrastruktury .

Against the background of the current situation, the problem of employee layoffs has become more acute.

What is important to understand is that there is a large amount of Ukrainian grain in Germany and Romania.

This is clear evidence that some countries can handle the transportation of raw materials while preventing their distribution in their domestic markets.