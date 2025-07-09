Poland plans to build three defense factories to produce ammunition

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the construction of three ammunition production plants during a visit to the headquarters of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ).
Points of attention
- Poland plans to build three weapons factories to produce ammunition.
- Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz believes that the security of Poles is linked to Polish industry and sovereignty in the production of ammunition.
- Poland seeks to achieve full sovereignty in the supply and production of ammunition, considering this an absolute priority for the government.
Poland to build three defense plants
Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that the security of Poles depends on Polish industry, which is why the country must achieve full sovereignty in the supply and production, in particular, of ammunition.
He emphasized that ammunition production is an absolute priority for the Polish government.
We have reached a situation where we are producing 250 million units of small arms per year. A quarter of a billion units is five times more than just a few months ago.
He also noted that the authorities seek to "build three ammunition factories within the Polish Arms Group."
