Poland plans to build three defense factories to produce ammunition

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the construction of three ammunition production plants during a visit to the headquarters of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ).

Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized that the security of Poles depends on Polish industry, which is why the country must achieve full sovereignty in the supply and production, in particular, of ammunition.

He emphasized that ammunition production is an absolute priority for the Polish government.

We have reached a situation where we are producing 250 million units of small arms per year. A quarter of a billion units is five times more than just a few months ago.

He also noted that the authorities seek to "build three ammunition factories within the Polish Arms Group."