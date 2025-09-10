The Russian Federation attacked Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytsia regions - there are dead and wounded

During the night of September 9-10, Russian invaders struck various regions of Ukraine. According to the latest data, there are dead and wounded in the Zhytomyr region.

Consequences of the Russian Federation's massive attack on Ukraine on September 9-10

One person was killed and another was injured as a result of a Russian combined strike on the Zhytomyr region.

This was reported by the head of the region, Vitaliy Bunechko:

During a combined air attack, the enemy struck the territory of Zhytomyr region using kamikaze drones and cruise missiles. As a result of the strikes, one person was killed and another was injured.

He also specified that several civilian businesses and private homes were damaged.

The consequences of the attack are currently being eliminated.

Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv and the region throughout the night as air defense forces attempted to shoot down Russian missiles and drones.

Local authorities have urged residents to stay in shelters. There are no reports of deaths or injuries at this time.

One civilian is known to have been injured in Vinnytsia region.

This time, the enemy targeted missiles and drones at civilian industrial infrastructure facilities.

According to the latest data, about 30 residential buildings were damaged in the region.

In total, there were 26 UAVs and 11 cruise missiles in the airspace of Vinnytsia Region.

It is also reported that in the Khmelnytskyi region, the Russians destroyed a garment factory, and there are wounded civilians.

Three people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Khmelnytskyi region, the Volochysk City Council said.

There were also reports of hits to warehouses at production facilities. Emergency services are on the scene.