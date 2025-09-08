Russia triples sabotage efforts against Europe's critical infrastructure since 2023
Russia triples sabotage efforts against Europe's critical infrastructure since 2023

Russia
Source:  Radio Prague International

Jan Padourek, Senior Director of the Internal Security Department of the Czech Ministry of Internal Affairs, said that the number of sabotage attacks in Europe targeting critical infrastructure has almost tripled since 2023.

Points of attention

  • Since 2023, Russia has significantly increased sabotage efforts targeting Europe's critical infrastructure, posing various threats from terrorist acts to damaging submarine cables.
  • Jan Padourek emphasizes the importance of shared responsibility for security, highlighting the key pillars of a secure state, a resilient society, and individual preparedness in the face of such threats.

Russia has intensified sabotage in Europe: what is known

According to Padourek, sabotage carried out in Europe varies significantly in nature — from terrorist acts and arson to damage to submarine cables, jamming of GPS signals and provocations against minorities with the aim of inciting conflicts accompanied by violence.

He added that in this regard, the Czech Republic must "not only defend itself by responding to attacks, but also actively strengthen its resilience."

Padiourek noted that resilience in resisting attacks lies not only in the work of law enforcement agencies and the introduction of security measures.

"Our readiness will be determined not only by technical and structural, but also by civil and human readiness," he emphasized, speaking at the conference "Internal Security and State Strength," which took place on September 8 in the lower house of the Czech Parliament.

According to him, investing in sustainability and security is now not a matter of choice, but a necessity.

Security is our shared responsibility. Shared security is based on three pillars: a secure state, a resilient society, and the preparation of each individual.

Padiourek noted that responsibility for security cannot lie solely with state structures — everyone must participate in ensuring it.

