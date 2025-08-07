US Army soldier suspected of spying for Russia

A soldier from Fort Bliss base in Texas was detained for attempting to pass confidential information about the M1A2 Abrams tank, another armored vehicle, and military operations to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

US military man detained for spying for Russia

This is stated in a statement from the US Department of Justice.

It is noted that 22-year-old Taylor Adam Lee was charged with criminal conspiracy to transmit information relating to national defense to a foreign adversary and attempting to export controlled technical data without a license.

According to court documents, the defendant has access to "top secret" level information and access to sensitive restricted information.

Since approximately May 2025, Lee has attempted to assert his authority in the U.S. Army and send defense information to the Russian Ministry of Defense. In June 2025, he allegedly posted online technical information about the export-controlled M1A2 Abrams tank. Share

In July, during a personal meeting with a person he believed to be a representative of the Russian government, Lee allegedly handed her an SD card containing documents and information about the M1A2 Abrams, another armored fighting vehicle used by the US military, and combat operations.

Lee also discussed obtaining and transferring to the Russian government specific equipment located inside an M1A2 Abrams tank. On July 31, 2025, he delivered what was believed to be this equipment to a storage facility in El Paso. Lee then sent a message to an individual he believed to be a representative of the Russian government stating: "Mission accomplished."

Lee was arrested on the morning of August 6 and made his first appearance in federal court that same day.