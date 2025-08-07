US Army soldier suspected of spying for Russia

A soldier from Fort Bliss base in Texas was detained for attempting to pass confidential information about the M1A2 Abrams tank, another armored vehicle, and military operations to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
- An alarming case of espionage unfolded at Fort Bliss base in Texas, where a 22-year-old US Army soldier was arrested for attempting to pass confidential information to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
- The soldier had access to 'top secret' level information and attempted to transmit data related to national defense to a foreign adversary without authorization.
US military man detained for spying for Russia
This is stated in a statement from the US Department of Justice.
It is noted that 22-year-old Taylor Adam Lee was charged with criminal conspiracy to transmit information relating to national defense to a foreign adversary and attempting to export controlled technical data without a license.
According to court documents, the defendant has access to "top secret" level information and access to sensitive restricted information.
In July, during a personal meeting with a person he believed to be a representative of the Russian government, Lee allegedly handed her an SD card containing documents and information about the M1A2 Abrams, another armored fighting vehicle used by the US military, and combat operations.
Lee also discussed obtaining and transferring to the Russian government specific equipment located inside an M1A2 Abrams tank. On July 31, 2025, he delivered what was believed to be this equipment to a storage facility in El Paso. Lee then sent a message to an individual he believed to be a representative of the Russian government stating: "Mission accomplished."
Lee was arrested on the morning of August 6 and made his first appearance in federal court that same day.
