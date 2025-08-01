Another Russian spy detained in Poland
Poland
In Poland, on August 1, a man accused of espionage against Warsaw and its allies was sent to custody for three months.

Russian spy arrested in Poland

This was announced by the Minister-Coordinator of the Polish Special Services, Tomasz Siemoniak.

According to Siemoniak, on Wednesday, officers of the Polish Internal Security Agency detained "a citizen of one of the Asian countries that emerged after the collapse of the USSR."

This is a career military intelligence officer who conducted intelligence activities directed against the security of Poland and the military structures of the allies.

The court ordered the man to be detained for three months after the Polish prosecutor's office indicted him, the coordinating minister added.

Earlier this week, it became known about the detention in Poland of a 27-year-old Colombian who acted in the interests of Russian intelligence and was behind two arson attacks on construction warehouses in Warsaw and Radom in 2024.

