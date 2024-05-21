Poland detains nine people on suspicion of sabotage on Russia's request

Polish law enforcers arrested nine suspects for preparing sabotage acts on the order of Russia's secret services.

According to Polish PM Donald Tusk, it is about beatings, arson and attempted arson, and the involvement of Russian special services in sabotage "doesn't raise any doubts."

Tusk also called the situation "very serious" and said that similar sabotage was planned in other countries, in particular, in Latvia, Lithuania and, possibly, Sweden.

Tusk added that Poland closely cooperates with its allies on this issue.

Earlier, the Polish president, Andrzej Duda, said several severe fires had occurred in the country recently, the cause of which was probably arson. In his opinion, this "could be an attempt to destabilize the situation in Poland." Moscow traditionally rejects such statements.

Russia can prepare provocations in Europe

The chief of the National Crisis Management Centre (NKVC) in Lithuania, Vilmantas Vitkauskas, told journalists that the provocations related to the arson are intended to cause public panic, reduce support for Ukraine, and Russian special services may be interested in this.

The threat of arson, as we can see from neighboring countries, also exists in Lithuania, so we call on enterprises and security services to be very vigilant, to monitor the situation, to record possible suspicious events, Vitkauskas said. Share

According to the head of the Lithuanian National Crisis Management Center (NKVC), most of the calls for arson are sent through Telegram, where they offer to perform "simple work" for a certain fee.

A month ago, two people were detained in Poland on suspicion of an attack on Russian oppositionist Leonid Volkov, which took place in Lithuania, as well as the mastermind of the attack on Volkov, an unnamed citizen of Belarus who works for Russia.

In December, a court in Polish Lublin sentenced 14 foreign citizens accused of spying for Russia. The authorities accused them of preparing sabotage on the railways. They were sentenced to terms ranging from one year and one month to six years in prison.

Last week, Polish PM Donald Tusk announced that Poland would invest 10 billion zlotys in security, primarily in the security of the eastern border.