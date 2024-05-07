DIU confirms Russia's preparation for sabotage in EU countries

According to Andriy Yusov, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the Kremlin's intelligence services are continuing to prepare for a wave of sabotage acts in EU countries.

What is known about Russian intelligence services’ preparations to commit sabotage in EU countries

In particular, Yusov confirmed the information previously published by the Financial Times with reference to representatives of the EU special services about the preparation by the Russian special services of sabotage on the territory of European countries, including arson, explosions and attacks on critical infrastructure facilities.

As examples, the journalists of the publication cited incidents with the burning of a warehouse with humanitarian aid to Ukraine in Great Britain, a number of railway accidents in Sweden, attempts to damage the railway infrastructure in the Czech Republic, an attack on the car of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Estonia, and attempts to attack military facilities in Germany.

The DIU speaker emphasised that commenting on media information is not entirely appropriate. Still, there are facts about the aggressor country Russia's preparation for a wave of sabotage on the territory of EU countries.

The purpose of this operation is to destabilise the situation in the Euro-Atlantic community, in individual countries, influence the governments of these states, discredit Ukraine and weaken the pro-Ukrainian coalition, and weaken the entire free democratic world as a whole, Yusov emphasised. Share

What is known of Russia's preparation for a sabotage act in the EU?

Russia is preparing acts of sabotage throughout Europe. European intelligence services informed the governments of their countries about this.

Intelligence officials believe that Russia has already begun more active preparations for covert explosions, arson and damage to infrastructure on European territory, directly and through intermediaries.