DIU confirms Russia's preparation for sabotage in EU countries

According to Andriy Yusov, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the Kremlin's intelligence services are continuing to prepare for a wave of sabotage acts in EU countries.
What is known about Russian intelligence services’ preparations to commit sabotage in EU countries
In particular, Yusov confirmed the information previously published by the Financial Times with reference to representatives of the EU special services about the preparation by the Russian special services of sabotage on the territory of European countries, including arson, explosions and attacks on critical infrastructure facilities.
As examples, the journalists of the publication cited incidents with the burning of a warehouse with humanitarian aid to Ukraine in Great Britain, a number of railway accidents in Sweden, attempts to damage the railway infrastructure in the Czech Republic, an attack on the car of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Estonia, and attempts to attack military facilities in Germany.
The DIU speaker emphasised that commenting on media information is not entirely appropriate. Still, there are facts about the aggressor country Russia's preparation for a wave of sabotage on the territory of EU countries.
What is known of Russia's preparation for a sabotage act in the EU?
Russia is preparing acts of sabotage throughout Europe. European intelligence services informed the governments of their countries about this.
Intelligence officials believe that Russia has already begun more active preparations for covert explosions, arson and damage to infrastructure on European territory, directly and through intermediaries.
In April, two German-Russian citizens were arrested in Bayreuth, Germany, for allegedly conspiring to attack military and logistical facilities in Germany on behalf of Russia.
At the end of April, in Great Britain, two men were charged with organising a fire at a warehouse with aid cargoes for Ukraine. They are accused of working for the Russian government.
In Sweden, security services are investigating a series of recent train derailments that they believe may be acts of state-sponsored sabotage.
In April, the Czech transport minister told the FT that Russia had tried to destroy signaling systems on Czech railways.
In Estonia, in February, Russian intelligence officers attacked the car of the Minister of Internal Affairs and journalists.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-