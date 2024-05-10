Kremlin preparing sabotage in EU — Bloomberg

Russian military intelligence has significantly increased its activity in Europe. It is preparing sabotage and ready to "sacrifice" its agents.

Kremlin is preparing sabotage in the EU

The report indicates that Russia is recruiting young people for sabotage via the Internet.

European countries should take measures against the increased risk of violence by Russian-backed agents.

The FSB military intelligence arm is likely to be behind a series of increasingly explicit, frequent and coordinated incidents across the continent, the sources said. Share

In the run-up to the European Parliament elections, national governments are taking steps to combat the growing threats of sabotage and intimidation funded by the Kremlin.

The official told reporters that the Kremlin no longer cares whether its agent is caught in the act or not.

Russian spies planned to blow up trains in Poland

The Russian intelligence network, which operated in Poland and was exposed by law enforcement officers, planned to blow up trains with weapons and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Its agents face up to 10 years in prison. Among them are citizens of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.

The agency network was created at the beginning of 2023.

The conclusions of the Prosecutor General's Office of Poland indicate that they received tasks for remote execution of tasks directly from Moscow, and then, after completing them, they received a reward in cryptocurrencies (mainly bitcoins), which were then exchanged for cash.

The journalists learnt that the file contains 66 volumes, which indicate the network's plans to blow up trains with weapons and humanitarian aid heading to Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, it was this risk that prompted the Polish special services to start arrests.