Kremlin preparing sabotage in EU — Bloomberg
Category
World
Publication date

Kremlin preparing sabotage in EU — Bloomberg

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Russian military intelligence has significantly increased its activity in Europe. It is preparing sabotage and ready to "sacrifice" its agents.

Kremlin is preparing sabotage in the EU

The report indicates that Russia is recruiting young people for sabotage via the Internet.

European countries should take measures against the increased risk of violence by Russian-backed agents.

The FSB military intelligence arm is likely to be behind a series of increasingly explicit, frequent and coordinated incidents across the continent, the sources said.

In the run-up to the European Parliament elections, national governments are taking steps to combat the growing threats of sabotage and intimidation funded by the Kremlin.

The official told reporters that the Kremlin no longer cares whether its agent is caught in the act or not.

Russian spies planned to blow up trains in Poland

The Russian intelligence network, which operated in Poland and was exposed by law enforcement officers, planned to blow up trains with weapons and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Its agents face up to 10 years in prison. Among them are citizens of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.

The agency network was created at the beginning of 2023.

The conclusions of the Prosecutor General's Office of Poland indicate that they received tasks for remote execution of tasks directly from Moscow, and then, after completing them, they received a reward in cryptocurrencies (mainly bitcoins), which were then exchanged for cash.

The journalists learnt that the file contains 66 volumes, which indicate the network's plans to blow up trains with weapons and humanitarian aid heading to Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, it was this risk that prompted the Polish special services to start arrests.

For this reason, the first arrests were made at that time, and not at any other time. The risk of attacks was too great to continue monitoring the group's activities, an anonymous interlocutor told the publication.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU exposed the FSB agent network in three Ukrainian regions: details
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Malyuk revealed the details of the discovery of Russian intelligence networks in Ukraine
Vasyl Malyuk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU detains two Russian agents for preparing massive airstrikes on Easter Eve
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?