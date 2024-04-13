According to the information of the head of the SSU, Vasyl Malyuk, since the beginning of 2024, 11 intelligence networks of the aggressor country Russia have already been discovered in Ukraine.

What is known about the discovered Kremlin intelligence networks in Ukraine this year

Malyuk noted that the SSU and other Ukrainian special services are effectively countering the penetration of enemy agents into key infrastructure facilities, in particular, through cyberspace.

In addition, the SSU neutralizes enemy attempts to identify routes of international aid to Ukraine and the placement of defense facilities.

Today, the SBU manages to work ahead of schedule. First of all, due to systematicity and new counterintelligence approaches. Because we do not detain a single traitor, but, as a rule, we untie the whole chain. In total, in 2023, the SBU exposed 47 intelligence networks, all the scoundrels were arrested, and since the beginning of this year, another 11 have been exposed, the head of the SSU notes.

What is known about the detained enemy agents since the beginning of the year

Malyuk reminded that the Security Service recently exposed an FSB agent in Dnipro who took photos and videos of the local TPP and helped the enemy prepare missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities in the city.

A former law enforcement officer was also detained in the Zaporizhzhia region, who was monitoring defense enterprises.

At the same time, several employees of Ukrzaliznytsia were detained, who passed on information to Russian agents about the transfer of weapons and weapons to the front line by the Ukrainian military.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine noted that since the beginning of 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine opened 352 criminal proceedings for treason (98 people were convicted), 807 for collaboration (177 convicted), 108 for aiding the aggressor state (7 convicted), 66 for transfer enemy information about the Armed Forces (19 people were convicted).

According to him, one of the preventive tools for detecting enemy agents is regular anti-terrorist and counter-subversion measures.