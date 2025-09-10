The AFU eliminated another 990 Russian soldiers and 29 artillery systems

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 10, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 09/10/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,091,000 (+990) people,

tanks — 11,172 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles — 23,262 (+1) units,

artillery systems — 32,606 (+29) units,

MLRS — 1,483 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 57,851 (+347) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 61,290 (+83) units,

special equipment — 3,964 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 73 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used seven missiles and dropped 93 guided bombs.

In addition, 5,777 kamikaze drones were engaged to destroy them and 4,838 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 95 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.