The AFU eliminated another 990 Russian soldiers and 29 artillery systems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU eliminated another 990 Russian soldiers and 29 artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of September 10, 2025
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • On the 1295th day of the war, Ukraine continues to defend its territory against missile strikes, air assaults, and drone attacks from the enemy.
  • The ongoing confrontations highlight the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian forces in the face of continuous aggression from Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 10, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 09/10/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,091,000 (+990) people,

  • tanks — 11,172 (+3) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,262 (+1) units,

  • artillery systems — 32,606 (+29) units,

  • MLRS — 1,483 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 57,851 (+347) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 61,290 (+83) units,

  • special equipment — 3,964 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 73 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used seven missiles and dropped 93 guided bombs.

In addition, 5,777 kamikaze drones were engaged to destroy them and 4,838 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, 95 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The last straw." Putin publicly humiliated Trump and his wife Melania
Putin shows contempt for Trump and his entourage
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Polish Armed Forces Confirm Act of Aggression by Russia
Polish Armed Forces Respond to Russian Attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytsia regions - there are dead and wounded
State Emergency Service
Consequences of the Russian Federation's massive attack on Ukraine on September 9-10

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?